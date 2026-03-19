'90 Day Fiancé': Lisa Begs for Daniel's Uncle's Forgiveness Over Her Past with Women

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.”

In the clip, we see the aftermath of Daniel sharing with his uncle the truth about Lisa’s past — that she has spent the last two decades in relationships exclusively with women and is still legally married to a woman.

In tears, Lisa begs Daniel’s uncle for forgiveness, saying, "It's my past, sir. My culture is very different in America. I can't help what my past is like. I can't change my past. Sir, I am willing to do whatever it takes to be with Daniel."