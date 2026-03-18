U: The Mind Company Launches Non-Invasive Alternative to Elon Musk's Neuralink Device That Requires Surgery

The idea of enhancing the human brain with technology has long sounded like science fiction, but in recent years it has become a very real, and sometimes controversial frontier, with companies experimenting with everything from surgical implants to wearable neurotechnology.

Now a Cleveland startup is offering a different path. U: The Mind Company has launched orders for a $350 at-home brain stimulation device designed to enhance focus, mental clarity and cognitive performance without requiring surgery.

The company describes the device as a non-invasive alternative to surgical brain-computer interfaces like Elon Musk's Neuralink. While Neuralink uses surgically implanted electrodes, U's approach delivers brain stimulation through external electrodes worn on the scalp.

For many people curious about the possibilities of brain tech but wary of surgical implants, the approach may feel far more accessible.

The launch taps into a growing culture of cognitive optimization. Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, athletes and productivity influencers have increasingly embraced “biohacking” tools aimed at sharpening focus, boosting memory and improving mental performance. From wearable sleep trackers to nootropic supplements, the appetite for technologies promising a mental edge continues to grow.

Brain stimulation devices have been part of that movement for years, but earlier consumer tools often relied on transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS), a simpler electrical approach that has produced mixed results in research settings.

U: The Mind Company says its system takes a more advanced route. The technology uses amplitude-modulated transcranial pulsed random noise stimulation, or am-tPRNS, a waveform-based method designed to deliver more precise stimulation patterns to the brain.

Founder Mohammed Abouelsoud describes the technique as significantly more advanced than earlier consumer approaches.

Behind the consumer device is a longer research effort. According to the company, the platform has been developed through eight years of international research and testing involving neuroscientists, physicians and engineers.

Members of the team include Dr. David Mishelevich, a Johns Hopkins MD/PhD researcher with two decades of neuromodulation experience, and Dr. Jeff Spitzner, an MIT postdoctoral researcher. The broader group also includes collaborators and alumni from institutions such as Mayo Clinic, the University of Michigan and the Cleveland Clinic.

“After two decades in neuromodulation and 20 patents in this space, I can say definitively that U's amplitude-modulated approach represents a genuine leap beyond basic tDCS,” said Dr. Mishelevich. “The effectiveness we've achieved in our waveforms is what separates clinical-grade outcomes from consumer gadgets.”

The $350 consumer device, now available to order as an early prototype, is aimed at wellness and cognitive optimization rather than medical treatment. Customers receive an initial alpha version within one to three months, followed by an upgraded model within six to twelve months at no additional cost.

At the same time, the company is pursuing a parallel medical track through a separate division focused on neurological disease.

Early studies cited by the company have explored applications in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease. In one international Parkinson’s study, the company reported reductions of up to 67% in tremor amplitude and up to 64% improvement in motor function scores after three weeks of daily 15-minute sessions, with no serious adverse events. In an Alzheimer’s study, researchers reported a 580% increase in hippocampal activation following 12 weeks of stimulation.

The company is currently accepting participants for an IRB-approved telehealth clinical trial for Parkinson's disease. The study is open to participants anywhere in the United States, with devices shipped directly to homes and all sessions conducted virtually via Google Meet or Zoom. The trial is registered at ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT07182058).

Those therapeutic versions are still under development and are expected to pursue FDA clearance, with submissions planned for 2027.