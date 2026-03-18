‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’: All-New Secrets from the Set!

Fans have been bursting at the seams waiting for “The Devil Wears Prada 2” to come out this May!

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are back in vogue and ready to rock Runway magazine in the highly anticipated movie event, which has been 20 years in the making.

We’re going behind the scenes — and seams — to weave together all secrets from the long-awaited sequel!

No Paris this time, but the cast was spotted shooting on location in NYC and Milan for months last year.

The sequel will have a major power shift. Emily’s character Emily is now the powerful exec in charge of the money and Meryl’s character Miranda needs her to succeed, reversing their intense power dynamic from the original.

Anne’s character Andy is returning to Runway as a new features editor after 15 years as an investigative journalist.

Andy’s got a new love interest, who is played by Australian actor Patrick Brammall, replacing her OG boyfriend Nate Cooper.

Adrian Grenier, who played Nate, recently spoke with “Extra” about not returning to the role this time around.

He said, “I wish I could be in the film, but also, I understand why I’m not… I think there was a little backlash with my character. The fans believed that I was the devil.”