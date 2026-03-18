See Tom Holland & Zendaya in Action-Packed 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Trailer

The "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" trailer just dropped!

Tom Holland and Zendaya — who are rumored to be married in real life — are back as Peter Parker and MJ for the latest installment in the franchise.

It’s crushing to see that Peter is living a solitary life after erasing himself from the memories of his loved ones… including MJ.

Peter is still web-slinging and fighting crime but finds his body going through a physical transformation he can’t explain. He seeks out Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) for help!

The trailer gives a sneak peek at some Spidey’s epic fighting scenes and reveals Michael Mando’s transformation into the villain Scorpion, a moment set up years ago in the 2017 film “Spider-Man: Homecoming."