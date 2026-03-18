Say Yes to the Prom 2026 Helped Students Coast-to-Coast Find the Perfect Look

“Extra" was at the Warner Bros. Discovery Burbank lot for the 14th annual Say Yes to the Prom.

WBD treated over 500 deserving students from greater L.A. to one-on-one styling sessions with Monte Durham of TLC’s "Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta" and WBD employees who helped them create their own look for the big night, picking out dresses and tuxedos as well as getting ideas for glam from CNN’s hair-and-makeup artists.

Monte told “Extra," “As you can see, all the excitement is building our last day here — we started out in Atlanta, New York all five burroughs, then we went to Knoxville and here we end at Warner Bros. Studios here in L.A.”

Sharing what being a part of the event for so many years means to him, Durham said, “Seeing these students come in, we cheer them on, we get it, and you think, 'This is great.' But what's really great is when they're there saying yes to their prom look and they feel it. They feel it.”

On-site was Dennis Williams, SVP of Corporate Responsibility for Warner Bros. Discovery, who said, “Every year it's like an injection of positive energy for our employees and for our leadership at our company. Our CEO was here yesterday. So, we have so much support from everyone in the organization because they see the impact that we're having on the lives of these young people.”

We also got to see a student say yes to the dress!

In addition to shopping for the prom, students received resources to learn about careers in the media and entertainment industry, including information on mentorship, internship, and scholarship resources.