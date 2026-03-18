New Trailer Drop! ‘Homicide Hunter: American Detective’ & ‘On the Case with Paula Zahn’ (Exclusive)

ID

“Extra" has your first look at trailers for new seasons of Investigation Discovery’s "Homicide Hunter: American Detective" and "On the Case with Paula Zahn”!

"Homicide Hunter: American Detective," starring homicide detective Lt. Joe Kenda and "On the Case with Paula Zahn,” featuring Emmy-winning journalist Paula Zahn, are both returning April 15.

When it comes to "Homicide Hunter" the new season "delivers gripping narratives that highlight the skill, perseverance, and intuition required to bring justice to victims and their families,” according to ID. Watch the premiere episode, "Man’s Best Friend," April 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.