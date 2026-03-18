Celebrity News March 18, 2026
Neil Sedaka’s Cause of Death Revealed
In late February, legendary singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka died at the age of 86.
Now, Sedaka’s cause of death has been revealed.
According to his death certificate obtained by California Post, Sedaka died from “atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.”
The Mayo Clinic defines atherosclerosis as the “buildup of fats, cholesterol, and other substances in and on the artery walls,” which causes “arteries to narrow, blocking blood flow.”
Kidney failure was listed as a contributing factor in Sedaka’s death.
Last month, it was reported that Sedaka was rushed to an L.A. hospital after not feeling well. He died a day later.
His family posted on his official Facebook page, where he had been giving short musical performances routinely until recently, writing, “Our family is devastated by the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Neil Sedaka. A true rock and roll legend, an inspiration to millions, but most importantly, at least to those of us who were lucky enough to know him, an incredible human being who will be deeply missed.”