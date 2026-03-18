Neil Sedaka’s Cause of Death Revealed

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In late February, legendary singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka died at the age of 86.

Now, Sedaka’s cause of death has been revealed.

According to his death certificate obtained by California Post, Sedaka died from “atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.”

The Mayo Clinic defines atherosclerosis as the “buildup of fats, cholesterol, and other substances in and on the artery walls,” which causes “arteries to narrow, blocking blood flow.”

Kidney failure was listed as a contributing factor in Sedaka’s death.

Last month, it was reported that Sedaka was rushed to an L.A. hospital after not feeling well. He died a day later.