Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival Takes Over Atlantis Bahamas

Celebrity chefs serve extraordinary dishes every year at the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival!

The Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival presented by Atlantis Bahamas is the foodie destination of the Caribbean, gathering star chefs at the iconic resort.

This year, Rachael Ray brought her culinary skills to the island and “Top Chef” star Tom Colicchio whipped up dishes inspired by Bahamian culture.

Atlantis President and Managing Director Audrey Oswell was the brains behind the whole operation. This year, she helped bring in Ann Colgin and her Napa Valley Wines.

Food and wine aside, '90s favorite Sugar Ray was also on hand to entertain everyone with the music.

Talk about a well-curated experience!