Metallica Rocker James Hetfield Engaged to GF Adriana Gillett

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Metallica frontman James Hetfield, 62, is taking his relationship with girlfriend Adriana Gillett, 45, to the next level!

Hetfield proposed to Gillett while they were swimming with whale sharks.

While they were underwater with sea creatures, James pulled out a handwritten sign that read, "Adriana Gillett will you marry me?”

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Earlier this week, Adriana shared the engagement news on Instagram.

She wrote, "The BEST birthday trip surprise 🎉Swimming with whale sharks on Friday the 13th 👀 with the most unique, special, and romantic proposal a Pisces could ever imagine 💍 .”

"In a sea full of fish, we caught each other 🩵 ,” Gillett added. "Thank you God for putting us together 🐋🦈.”

The pair have been together since at least 2024.

James was previous married to ex-wife Francesca Hetfield, but they called it quits after 25 years of marriage in 2022.