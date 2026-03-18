Celebrity News March 18, 2026
Maks Chmerkovskiy Dishes on Action Hero Role in Microdrama ‘Wild Silence’ (Exclusive)
Former “Dancing with the Stars” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy is joining the microdrama craze as a shirtless action hero!
He sits down with his friend, “Extra’s” Derek Hough, to dish on flexing his acting chops and kicking some butt in “Wild Silence,” which you can watch on MyDrama.
Maks said his dance background “100 percent” helped with the fight choreography, but said because it is “creative” he found he was “judging” and critiquing himself.
He confessed sometimes he liked what he saw, dishing, "I realized I look back on the screen, I'm a big dude… That’s a big body swinging… couple of moments… I just pat myself on the back like, ‘You look great, buddy.’”
Maks hopes to do a dance movie someday, explaining, “There's one dance movie that I'll do… and it'll be the one I write and it'll be my ‘Rocky.' The way I look at dance movies… 'Dirty Dancing' is not a dance movie, you know, just like ‘Rocky' is not a boxing movie. It's a movie with boxing in it, you know, and so, like, that's the kind of dance that I feel.”