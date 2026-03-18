Maks Chmerkovskiy Dishes on Action Hero Role in Microdrama ‘Wild Silence’ (Exclusive)

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Former “Dancing with the Stars” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy is joining the microdrama craze as a shirtless action hero!

He sits down with his friend, “Extra’s” Derek Hough, to dish on flexing his acting chops and kicking some butt in “Wild Silence,” which you can watch on MyDrama.

Maks said his dance background “100 percent” helped with the fight choreography, but said because it is “creative” he found he was “judging” and critiquing himself.

He confessed sometimes he liked what he saw, dishing, "I realized I look back on the screen, I'm a big dude… That’s a big body swinging… couple of moments… I just pat myself on the back like, ‘You look great, buddy.’”