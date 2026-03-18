Television March 18, 2026
‘Conspiracies & Coverups’: New Discovery Series Exposes the Truth Behind Modern-Day Mysteries
Discovery Channel has a new series tackling modern day mysteries!
In "Conspiracies & Coverups,” former CIA covert intelligence officer Andrew Bustamante is diving into cases that blur the line between fact and fiction.
Watch the promo!
In the premiere episode, "Bustamante reveals new details about Cold War-era MK Ultra experiments and examines modern forms of digital manipulation to determine the possibility of creating a mind-controlled assassin, says Discovery.
Coming up, "The series will investigate who is behind the mysterious drones haunting the Jersey night sky; whether the government and powerful elites are weaponizing the weather and their possible motives behind it if so; if the Covid-19 pandemic was nature’s accident, a lab’s mistake, or something more sinister; what really happened the night Jeffrey Epstein died; and more."
Watch “Conspiracies & Coverups” premieres April 1 at 10 p.m. on Discovery Channel.