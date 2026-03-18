‘Conspiracies & Coverups’: New Discovery Series Exposes the Truth Behind Modern-Day Mysteries

In the premiere episode, "Bustamante reveals new details about Cold War-era MK Ultra experiments and examines modern forms of digital manipulation to determine the possibility of creating a mind-controlled assassin, says Discovery.

Coming up, "The series will investigate who is behind the mysterious drones haunting the Jersey night sky; whether the government and powerful elites are weaponizing the weather and their possible motives behind it if so; if the Covid-19 pandemic was nature’s accident, a lab’s mistake, or something more sinister; what really happened the night Jeffrey Epstein died; and more."