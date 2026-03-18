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Cruz Beckham isn’t shying away from taking sides in the Beckham family feud.

Brooklyn unleashed on his estranged parents David and Victoria Beckham in a series of Instagram Stories in January, making it clear: “I do not want to reconcile with my family.”

He gave specific examples of why there is a rift, including how his mother interfered with various parts of his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz.

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Now, Page Six reports Cruz has been touring the U.K. and performing an unreleased song called “Loneliest Boy,” which appears to be about his brother Brooklyn.

According to the paper, the lyrics include, “Loneliest boy, Mama don’t talk too much / It’s breaking hеr heart / It shows in the small things that you don’t do."

“I guess in thе end that it’s you, yourself, and you / Tell me, how do you live when you’ve got nobody to lose?”

The track reportedly goes on, “Loneliest boy, place all your bets on him / To find something bad in somebody good, he always does."

“Loneliest boy, I hope that you’re listening / Don’t push all your friends away, when we’re tryna show you love.”

Despite the family feud, David and Victoria publicly wished Brooklyn a happy birthday on Instagram Stories earlier this month, but he did not respond.

Days later, he snubbed Victoria on U.K.’s Mother’s Day and posted a birthday message to his mother-in-law Claudia instead.