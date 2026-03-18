'90 Day Fiancé’ Couple Julia Trubkina & Brandon Gibbs Secretly Welcome Baby Boy

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“90 Day Fiancé” couple Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs have been basking in parenthood for months!

The pair secretly welcomed a baby boy in late October, but didn’t share the news until now.

Julia took to Instagram to open up about their son’s complicated birth.

Recalling what went down, she wrote, "The contractions were excruciating, yet labor still wouldn't progress; the medical staff provided every possible form of assistance, but my son's heart rate remained constantly on the brink of distress. After 20 hours, the decision was made to proceed with surgery, as the umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck and his heart was growing weary — but you turned out to be so much stronger!”

Julia admitted that she was afraid of not making out alive, explaining, "I had to be placed under general anesthesia because my body reacted poorly to the epidural, causing me to start suffocating — the doctors had only moments to act. Honestly, that was the first time I truly thought it was over — that I wouldn't wake up again.”

Calling the fear “overwhelming,” Julia showed her appreciation for the medical staff, saying, "I am deeply grateful to every doctor, nurse, and assistant who stood by my side that day.”

Amid the ordeal, Brandon was by her side "except during the actual surgery.” She elaborated, "he was able to watch through the window, and he was also the one who cut the umbilical cord. When I woke up after the operation, I saw Brandon holding my son in his arms; I was overjoyed that everything had turned out alright."

Brandon also posted about their son’s birth on Instagram.

He wrote, "That day terrified us both, completely dividing our lives into 'before' and 'after.' People try to describe it, but you never truly understand that overwhelming mix of anxiety, love, fear, and anticipation until you live it yourself.”

The couple opted “not to have a professional photographer” for the big moment.

"We just wanted a smooth delivery, but things took a very difficult turn,” Gibbs went on. "Thankfully, after 24 grueling hours of labor, our son is safely in my arms and Julia is resting and recovering. That is all that matters to us.”

Showing major love for Julia, Brandon emphasized, "Having witnessed this firsthand, all I can say is: women, you are incredibly strong.”

The pair announced they were expecting in August.