Zendaya is having some fun with those Tom Holland wedding rumors.

Her longtime stylist Law Roach recently claimed they tied the knot, and when “Extra” spoke with Law at the Oscars he doubled down, insisting, “I said what I said.”

When Zendaya stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday, the host told her, “I'm sure you know the internet has gone berserk with stories that you might actually be married to Tom.”

The “Euphoria” actress mocked shock saying, "Really? I haven’t seen any of that!”

Kimmel pointed out that people have been making AI wedding photos of the couple, and Zendaya confirmed, “Many people have been fooled by them.”

She said she’s had to tell people, “They are AI, they are not real.”

Zendaya said “many people” in her personal circle were fooled by them — and some were even mad that they hadn’t been invited to the wedding!

The 29-year-old decided to bring a video to “clear the confusion,” insisting this was her “first time sharing it.”

The video, however, was a wedding scene from Zendaya’s new movie “The Drama” with Robert Pattinson… with Tom’s face humorously floating over Robert’s.

Jimmy commented, “Somewhat closely resembles a scene in the film,” and Zendaya replied, “Yeah… but it was a beautiful day."

The comedian pointed out, “It would seem as if somebody just crudely pasted Tom's head over Robert’s head,” and Zendaya teased, "No… that was real footage."

“So just to be clear, that was not AI?” Kimmel asked. Zendaya told him, “No, that was real. I was there.”

Zendaya never confirmed or denied the marriage rumors, which have been further fueled by recent appearances wearing a gold band on her left hand.

News of Zendaya and Tom’s engagement broke in early 2025 when she sported a diamond sparkler on her left hand.

Sources told TMZ that Holland proposed in a romantic and intimate way between Christmas and New Year’s.

Tom’s dad Dominic Holland eventually confirmed their engagement on Patreon.

According to People magazine, he shared, "Tom, as you know by now, was very incredibly well-prepared. He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter. Tom had everything planned out… When, where, how, what to say, what to wear.”

Dominic confessed he does “fret” over their fame, but insisted, "I am completely confident they will make a successful union.”

Tom and Zendaya confirmed their relationship in 2021, and an insider told People they wouldn’t get married right away.