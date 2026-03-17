Zendaya Plays Coy About Secrets Amid Wedding Buzz: 'Nothing Comes to Mind' (Exclusive)

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Zendaya was gorgeous in bridal white at the L.A. premiere of her new film “The Drama.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Zendaya and Robert Pattinson about the movie, which has them playing an engaged couple whose wedding week goes off the rails with an unexpected revelation.

Of the movie’s trailer, Zendaya said, “It reveals just enough, but nothing at all.”

Zendaya's character has been keeping a big secret in the movie, so what’s the biggest secret she's kept in real life?

She answered, “I don’t know — that’s what secrets are, right?”

While there have been rumors that she married Tom Holland, she told us she has no secrets to share!

When asked directly, she quipped, “No, nothing that comes to mind.”

As for Robert, he didn’t spill much either, saying of the biggest secret he's kept, “Same one that you have," as the two laughed.

Robert also recalled a two-hour call with Zendaya during which they discussed a scene together.

He said, "I haven’t played an English character in a while, and I was worried about people thinking it was too similar to me, and so I was very aggressive to the character like every day, and I was like, 'This doesn't make any sense!'

He admitted, "I was too embarrassed to call Kris [Borgli] about it, the director, because he wrote it. So I didn’t wanna be offensive, so she’d get my anxiety calls."