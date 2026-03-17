“Today” host Dylan Dreyer is officially pulling the plug on her marriage with Brian Fichera.

Eight months after their split, Dreyer filed for divorce on March 10, Us Weekly reports.

A source told the outlet that Dylan relocated to Long Island with their three kids: Oliver, 6, Russell, 4, and Calvin, 3.

The insider said, “They are thriving in their new town, and the kids are happy. They have a great new routine. She loves her job and loves that she can be home with the kids after school. She’s very involved.”

Despite their split, Dylan and Brian “do a lot together” for the sake of their children, the source noted.

The insider went on, “The split was painful, and Dylan struggled with the idea of starting over and having this new life after being married for so many years. But with time, she kind of put that aside and focused on the kids.”

Dylan has been getting “a lot of support” from her colleagues amid the split, the source shared.

In July, news broke about Dylan and Brian’s split.

She wrote on Instagram, “For many years I have shared my family with you all — the highs and the lows. The ups and downs. And all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between. I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you’ve given me throughout it all.”

She went on, “For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate. We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends.”

Mentioning their kids, she stressed, “Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another. Thank you as always for your support.”