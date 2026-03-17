Warner Bros.

Check out the teaser trailer for the highly anticipated film "Dune: Part Three.”

The teaser begins with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya’s characters Paul and Chan mulling over possible baby names, seemingly reconciling after she left him at the end of "Dune: Part Two."

Then the trailer becomes more intense, with several battle scenes.

In a voice-over, Paul says, "War feeds on itself. The more I fight, the more our enemies fight back.”

Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa and Florence Pugh’s characters are also back and seen in the trailer for the film, which fast-forwards 17 years after the second movie.

The two-minute trailer also offers a first look at the villain, played by Robert Pattinson, who rocks buzzed blonde hair.

In the new film, Pattinson’s character Scythe is trying to overthrow Paul as emperor.

In a special sneak peek event on Monday night, Robert told the audience, "You can't really tell whose side he's on, which is kind of what makes him fun and interesting. It's an extremely fun character to play, and the look for it is quite extraordinary."

At the same event, director Denis Villeneuve called the new film “more action-packed and more dense” than the first two movies.

Villeneuve teased, "We see Paul dealing with the consequences of having too much power, and him trying to figure out how to get out of this cycle of violence. And, of course, he's an emperor who can see the future, so he's kind of invincible, and we follow people trying to overthrow him, and it's a quite intense story. But at its heart, it's still a love story. The heartbeat of the film is still the relationship between Paul and Chani."