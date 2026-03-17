‘Survivor' Stars Brad and Monica Culpepper's Son Rex, a Former Syracuse QB, Dies at 28

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Rex Culpepper, the son of “Survivor” couple Brad and Monica Culpepper, has died at 28.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Rex, a quarterback for Syracuse from 2017-2020, died over the weekend after a dirt bike accident in Georgia.

Rex had just announced his engagement to Savanna Morgan on February 21 and shared photos of the proposal, which took place while they were on a horseback ride.

She confirmed his death on Instagram with a heartbreaking post, writing, "No one expects to meet the love of your life and lose them in only 6 short years after meeting. Rex didnt always believe in soulmates but towards the end he told me that he didnt realize what having a soulmate felt like until we felt like extensions of each other. And one thing about us is that we lived every single day like it was our last. We did every little thing that we set our minds to, between learning new skills and hobbies, and traveling to new places, there was never any free time with us and not a moment spent apart. I dont regret a single day in our 6 years."

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Morgan shared, "You made six years feel like a lifetime Rexy.”

She said she would “never truly be able to move on,” calling him “one in a billion."

Savanna put it this way, "There wasnt one thing that man couldnt do. Lawyer, mechanic, musician, chef, athlete, nerd….lover. He became such a lover."

She continued, “Seeing how much everyone around him loved him so greatly, makes my heart full."

Morgan shared a carousel of photos and wrote, "Our story was a good one babe."

The Syracuse football program also remembered Culpepper with a post on X: "Our Orange family mourns the loss of Rex Culpepper, who passed away this weekend at the age of 28. Rex lived his life with endless passion, having overcome cancer at the age of 20 while playing for the Orange. Appearing in 30 games, Rex played football as fierce as he lived life. Our hearts are with the Culpepper family & all those who loved him.”

Rex was diagnosed with testicular cancer in March 2018, amid his college football days. He underwent chemotherapy and was declared cancer free in June 2018.

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Rex’s parents Brad and Monica appeared on "Survivor: Blood vs Water.” Brad was also on “Survivor: Game Changers” and Monica was on “Survivor: One World.”