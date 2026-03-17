Lewis Hamilton’s Cheeky Response to Kim Kardashian’s Hot Oscar Night Photos

Kim Kardashian shared some sexy Oscar night photos on Instagram… and Lewis Hamilton took notice.

In the pics, Kim poses in the body-hugging glittery gold gown she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. She also showed off her shiny gold platform heels.

Kardashian accentuated the look with blue contacts and wore her dark hair shoulder length.

Kim, 45, wrote in the caption, “GUCCI GIRL.”

Lewis, 41, dropped a cheeky 😍 in the comments.

The flirty social media moment comes after Kim and Lewis were spotted holding hands at the Super Bowl last month!

TMZ also reports that the reality star and the F1 driver were spotted at Lake Powell in Arizona two weeks ago.

They were also spotted at a hotel in Paris in early February.

After the Super Bowl sighting, a source told People magazine, "There's a comfort level there, because they've known each other for years. Kim’s gone on dates and met people over the years, but Lewis is the first guy she's really into in a long time. She always liked him. She's excited about their romantic connection.”