Carly Rae Jepsen & Cole M.G.N. Welcome First Child

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Singer Carly Rae Jepsen is entering her mommy era!

Jepsen and her husband Cole M.G.N. welcomed their first child together.

Carly shared the news on her Instagram Story with a pic of herself holding their little one.

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She captioned the pic, "Last 2 weeks have been the best of my life. Welcome to the world little one.”

In November, Carly announced that she was expecting.

Along with posting a pic of Cole cradling her growing baby bump, she wrote on Instagram, “Oh hi baby.”

Cole responded to Carly’s post by commenting with a few heart emojis.

The pregnancy news came just a few weeks after Carly and Cole tied the knot at the Chelsea Hotel in New York City.

Their 100-guest wedding was officiated by her aunt and uncle. She told Vogue magazine, “We wanted it to feel romantic and full of emotion. Our family talked about how we met, and we wrote personal vows to each other that we read aloud.”

Carly and Cole were paired up by her management for her 2023 album “The Loveliest Time,” and the relationship turned romantic.