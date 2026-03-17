Disney/Bahareh Ritter

Days before the new season of “The Bachelorette” premieres, Taylor Frankie Paul promoted her season at an intimate dinner on Tuesday night.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Taylor, who was “very excited” about her season, but admitted that she was “going through a lot personally.”

Taylor has been making headlines this week after reports that filming on her Hulu show, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” was halted. It was later revealed that there was a domestic violence incident between Paul and her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen, who is also the father of her son Ever, 2.

She called it a “pretty heavy week,” and is taking it “day by day, but honestly, hour by hour.”

Taylor kept it real about how she’s navigating things, saying, “It took a lot to even get here tonight… Just kind of trying to keep up, if that makes sense, but show up at the same time.”

Taylor responded to reports that she was addicted to her ex, saying, “I think it was no secret that we did have an addictive cycle, and at this point, right now, the answer would be no. But did I have that in the past? Absolutely, it’s a secret to nobody. Unfortunately, yeah.”

As for concerns that she was not honest with contestants on the show, Taylor commented, “I was very honest and transparent with them, and anything that they had asked at the time being… I did open up about, so to me, I feel like I was honest. So if they were, if they’re saying we weren’t up front... I told them to ask me anything, literally in front of all of them.”

She encouraged people to tune in to the show, saying, “Stay tuned to watch the season. I feel like it kind of shows that I was fearful and honestly at a point that was really hard too, but I really did put my whole heart into it and was very open. So I feel like, maybe watch it before you judge it. That would be my advice.”