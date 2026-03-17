Atletico Madrid Heads to Miami for a Star-Studded Fan Weekend & Everyone's Invited

Courtesy of Casa Atleti / Atletico de Madrid

Atletico Madrid is bringing the excitement to Miami and this is one weekend you won't want to miss! The celebrated Spanish soccer club will host Casa Atleti at the iconic Wynwood Walls on March 20 and 21, and the lineup is seriously impressive.

Club legends will be on hand for exclusive meet-and-greets — available for Red & White members — giving international fans the kind of access that's normally only possible in Madrid.

The whole event is part of the club's new Red & White on Tour initiative, a platform built specifically to bring the Atletico experience to fans around the world throughout the season, completely separate from the team's match schedule. The idea is as warm as it sounds: soccer is better together, and no fan should miss out just because they live far from Spain.

Courtesy of Casa Atleti / Atletico de Madrid

Saturday night brings a special public party hosted by the Perro Negro music collective, while Sunday afternoon sees the venue transform into a watch party for the Madrid derby, broadcast live in partnership with ESPN. Add in live mural creation, spray paint activations, freestyle soccer, Spanish food and an official club store and memorabilia museum, and this is a full weekend experience, not just a one-off event.

Wynwood was chosen for its vibrant art culture and community feel — reflecting the same authentic, locally-rooted approach the club took in Los Angeles, where it partnered with Saturday's Football and Venice Beach FC. The club plans to take Red & White on Tour to cities around the world on a yearly basis.

Full details at the official Casa Atleti website.