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Teyana Taylor got into a tense exchange with an unnamed security guard at the Oscars.

The moment was caught on camera and posted to X as Teyana told the guard off camera, "Because you're a man putting your hands on a female! You're very rude. You're very rude. You’re very rude."

She told guests around her, "Because he's putting his hands on a female! He literally shoved me... Do not shove me. Do not touch me. Do not push me.”

The moment reportedly took place after the Oscars as Teyana was moving toward the main stage to take a photo with her “One Battle After Another” team after the film won Best Picture.

Teyana later told TMZ, "Security was just doing a lot... There's always that one.”

She explained, “At the end of the day, I just don’t tolerate disrespect especially when it is unwarranted and unprovoked.”