Sam Asghari ‘Wishes the Best’ for Britney Spears: 'Been Through Hell & Back' (Exclusive)

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Sam Asghari suited up in Versace for the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, where he chatted with “Extra’s” Sadie Murray.

Sam also talked about ex-wife Britney Spears, who recently made headlines with her DUI arrest, revealing that they don’t talk at the moment but saying he wishes her the best.

Saying everyone is asking about Britney, Sam explained, “It's a subject that's most likely going to be staying with me for the rest of my life, but I always love to celebrate the past. I learn from the past and I like to move on and I like to always honor what I went through, what we went through as a couple, and I just wish the best for her.”

So, do they still talk? Asghari said, “You know, it's something that when things end, you can only hope for the best and I hope one day maybe, but at the moment, no.”

Sending her wishes, he said, “All the well wishes in the world. I mean like just the best in the world. You know that that woman has been through hell and back and she deserves her privacy and my wishes are for her privacy.”

He also spoke about his collaboration with MISTR to fight the stigma over sexual health calling it “not by any means a soft launch, it is a hard launch."

“It's going to be a big, bold, sexy campaign but it's for a serious cause to fight this stigma over sexual health and MISTAR does such an amazing job of doing that. So, I'm super excited to launch that. And today is the first time we're talking about it. And it's a huge allyship to a community that that I adore. That means so much to me. And so, I just can't wait for that to come out. I'm sure everybody's going to love it.”

Asked about who he was looking forward to seeing, he said, "Whoever that's making this world a better place. Artists are always amazing at doing that and I'm happy in being in a room full of beautiful artists on the most special night of Hollywood and, you know, I'm here to do that to celebrate that.”