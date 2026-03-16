Oscars Best Dressed: Chris Appleton & Bozoma Saint John Break Down the Looks!

“Extra’s” Derek Hough is joined by celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Bozoma Saint John to talk Oscars fashion.

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They kicked things off with Nicole Kidman in Chanel and Appleton called her look “butterscotch heaven” and Bozoma said, “I loved the feathers.” Chris agreed, saying it added some “drama.”

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Next up was Demi Moore in a bold feathered Gucci dress. Saint John said, “The more flamboyant with the feathers the better!”

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When it came to Teyana Taylor’s body hugging black and white gown with a sheer cut out on her torso, Bozoma gushed, “I like the best accessory which are her abs.” Chris pointed out, “You can see them when it’s not even see through,” adding, “Every time she does a look she commits to it.”

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Gwyneth Paltrow hit the carpet in a white custom Georgio Armani dress with a skin baring slit up the entire side of her body.

Chris commented, “Straight on it almost blended into the background… I wish she had had a little more pop."

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Chase Infinit was a dream in lavender custom Louis Vuitton. Appleton called it one of his favorites, while Bozoma praised her hair, saying, “Braids are appropriate for any occasion.”

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Zendaya did not walk the red carpet, but did show up in custom brown Louis Vuitton dress. Saint John joked, “I know why she didn’t walk the carpet, she would have sent that joint on fire.” Appleton added, “She looks fantastic.”

Bozoma revealed her best dressed of the night, revealing she chose Chase “because of her hair choice, I think the braids were very bold.”

Chris picked Teyana, saying, “I think the whole season has been amazing… she looks so hot.”

Derek chose Zendaya calling her look “so fresh.”