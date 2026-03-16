Michael B. Jordan Celebrates Oscar Win at In-N-Out Burger — See the Video

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Michael B. Jordan celebrated his Best Actor win with a trip to In-N-Out Burger!

Jordan, who picked up his new hardware for playing twins Smoke and Stack in “Sinners,” made a splash when he stopped by the fast-food joint on Sunday night.

In a video shared on social media, customers are cheering and screaming as Michael holds his Oscar and grins. He’s standing in front of the counter with smiling employees behind him and a tray of food next to him.

Before visiting In-N-Out, Jordan attended the swanky Vanity Fair Party, where he showed off his Oscar on the red carpet in a brown suit.

During his emotional acceptance speech at the Oscars, Michael shouted out his mom, dad, brother, and sister, all of whom were in the audience to support him.

He also acknowledged some of the Black actors who had won Oscars before him, saying, "I stand here because of the people that came before me... Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forrest Whitaker, Will Smith, and to be up amongst those giants, amongst those great greats, amongst my ancestors, amongst my guys.”