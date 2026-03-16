Kim Kardashian Goes Gold & Kylie Gets a Kiss from Timothée at Vanity Fair Oscar Party

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“Extra” was up all night after the Oscars as the stars partied!

Kim Kardashian got the golden memo at the Vanity Fair bash, showing off her figure in skintight Gucci and surprise blue contacts.

Kim’s sister Kylie Jenner got a kiss on the cheek from boyfriend Timothée Chalamet as they hit the carpet together.

Michael B. Jordan was seen kissing his Oscar, too!

Inside the star-studded party, Jacob Elordi and Teyana Taylor were seen chatting it in front of the cameras!

The stars were also out at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party.

“Extra’s” Sadie Murray chatted with “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph, who was thrilled about MBJ’s Best Actor win.