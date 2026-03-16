Jessica Alba & Cash Warren Finalize Divorce

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Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have reportedly reached a divorce agreement.

In court docs obtained by Page Six, a judge has signed off on the divorce.

As part of their agreement, Jessica and Cash will have joint legal and physical custody of their kids, Honor, 17, Haven, 14, and Hayes, 8.

The court papers read, "In exercising joint legal custody, the Parties shall share the right and responsibility to make decisions relating to the health, education and welfare of the minor children, excluding ordinary, day-to-day decisions (which shall be made by the Party with physical custody of the minor children at the time)."

The exes agree to waive spousal and child support and will not make any disparaging comments about each other in front of the kids.

Another part of the deal is that Alba will give $5 million to Warren from the sale of one of their homes, as well as put aside $500,000 for their kids' expenses.

Jessica and Cash will divvy up everything 50/50 that is considered community property, like homes, art, and furniture, that they purchased while married.

In addition, they get half of each other’s financial gains from all the movies and television projects they were involved in during the marriage.

During their 16-year-old marriage, Alba worked on movies like “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” and “Valentine’s Day,” and Warren produced projects including “30 for 30” and “Crips and Bloods: Made In America.”

Warren will also get 50% restricted shares of Alba’s successful The Honest Company, which she created while they were married.

The agreement comes a year after Jessica and Cash filed for divorce.

In January 2025, Jessica confirmed their split.

She wrote on Instagram, “I’ve been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I’m proud of how we’ve grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.

“We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family,” Jessica continued. “Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.”