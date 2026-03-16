James Van Der Beek & Eric Dane Among Stars Snubbed by Oscars In Memoriam

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The 2026 Oscars In Memoriam paid tribute to many of the industry’s losses on Sunday, but there were several notable names left out.

Fans were quick to notice James Van Der Beek and Eric Dane, who both passed away in 2026, were not on the list.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Julian McMahon, both of whom died in July 2025, were also missing.

One possible insight: all four men were primarily TV actors.

Brigitte Bardot, an enduring cinema icon who became a polarizing figure in her later years, was also shut out.

Many stars were included in the segment, with special time given to Rob Reiner, Diane Keaton and Robert Redford.

Oscar producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan previously opened up to Variety about their In Memoriam plans.

Mullan shared, “We’ve had an incredibly tough year of losses. So many cinema titans have passed away, and there are so many people who care so deeply for a lot of the people we’ll be tributing and honoring. That has taken a lot of conversation, a lot of thought, and will continue right up into the show.”

Kapoor talked about the architecture of the segment, which was expanded this year.

“It’s everything from graphic design to titles to placement, because it all matters,” he said. “Who follows who, where those beats happen — it’s very nuanced. The team that puts together the film is almost working all the way up to the show because there are so many changes and revisions. It’s a chance for people to say goodbye. It’s a chance for them to see some of their favorite people one more time, and it’s a memory. We don’t take it lightly.”