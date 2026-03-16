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“Heated Rivalry’s” Hudson Williams and his girlfriend Katelyn Rose Larson just took their relationship to the next level.

Just weeks after Williams and longtime love Larson went Instagram official, they made their red-carpet debut.

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Williams traded the suit he wore to the Oscars for an eye-popping sheer Balenciaga top with a train and black pants.

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Katelyn wore a sheer lace dress with a train that featured a plunging neckline and cutout at the stomach.

Hudson also took a moment to twin on the red carpet with his “Heated Rivalry” co-star Connor Storrie, who wore a sheer turtleneck with black pants while carrying a faux-fur stole.

Williams first introduced the world to Katelyn on Valentine’s Day… without mentioning her name.

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He shared a collection of photos of her on Instagram Stories and wrote, “With me since my 2000 Gold Mazda Protege smoked and squealed and I had no job.”