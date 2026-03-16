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“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Cynthia Bailey is dropping the pounds!

During an episode of her “Humblebrag” podcast with Crystal Kung Minkoff, Bailey revealed that she has lost 36 pounds.

She shared, “It’s been a year and I was 206 pounds, naked, without the wig on, no lashes on, ’cause I was peeling off everything to see if it was 206 pounds… and it was. No leg hair, literally just… in my rawest state.”

While she could “carry” excess weight “pretty well,” Cynthia noted that the weight “showed up” in unflattering areas.

She commented, “Now I’m down to 170. My goal was 160, which I think is good. I think maybe 8 more pounds and I’m good. And that’s just to have a little wiggle room… I can fit in my stuff, most of my stuff.”

According to Cynthia, her weight-loss transformation took “over a year” with the help of Weight Watchers and GLP-1.

She kept it real, saying, “Just to be completely transparent, I started with the GLP-1 and I’m on Wegovy, and I’ve been doing that consistently, probably for about three months now. I went up to the highest dosage they’ll let me have, which is, like, 2.5… but that’s good for me. I never really get nauseous unless I eat too much… but I would feel like that even if I wasn’t on the shot.”

Cynthia moved over to a GLP-1 because she wanted to shed more weight.

She explained, “As soon as I started Weight Watchers, I lost 15 pounds in a month. It was amazing. Then it started to slow down. But anyway, I’m really happy. I feel really good. I did a bunch of [red] carpets this week and I feel confident again.”

Bailey also stressed the importance of lifestyle changes, like smaller portions, to maintain her weight.