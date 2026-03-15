Why Wagner Moura Says Oscar Nomination Is ‘Bittersweet' (Exclusive)

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“The Secret Agent” star Wagner Moura is making history at tonight’s 2026 Oscars, becoming the first Brazilian to be nominated for Best Actor.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Wagner, who called it a “special night."

He said, “It feels like the top of the mountain that we’ve been climbing… and this is it. We got to the top of it and now it’s just like enjoy it and have fun."

While he said it felt “great” to be nominated, Wagnernoted, “It feels like we should have had more people like me like in this position, more Latin actors getting this kind of attention. We just hope that this can exactly open the space to other Latinos out there.”

Wagner hopes his nomination sends out the message, “If that Brazilian dude could be there, maybe I could be there someday."