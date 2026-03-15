Saja Boys React to ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Sequel Announcement

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The Saja Boys made their first public appearance at the 2026 Oscars!

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with the singing voices of Saja Boys, Kevin Woo, Neckwav, Andrew Choi, and samUIL Lee, and Danny Chung, about the newly announced sequel!

Kevin said, “We’re just as excited as everyone in the world right now.”

Without revealing if the Saja Boys will be back in the sequel, he added, "We’re, to be honest, just enjoying the wave right now that we’re riding. We’re just looking forward to it as much as you are.”

Kevin called it “surreal” to be at the Oscars, saying, “What a moment to be at the Oscars.”

The guys have had such an amazing year, so what were some of the highlights?