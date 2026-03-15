Oscars: Paul Feig Says Blake Lively Is 'Soldiering On' & Focusing on Family (Exclusive)

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Paul Feig spoke to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour on the 2026 Oscars red carpet.

The “Bridesmaids” director said he was excited for the night’s big reunion, saying, "I haven't seen them all together since we did the movie. I mean, maybe the premiere and a party or two, but yeah. So, it's going to be so nice to see them up on stage."

He gushed over Rose Byrne who starred in “Bridesmaids,” and is now up for Oscar for “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You."

Feig said, "I've done two movies with Rose. Each film, ‘Bridesmaids’ and ‘Spy,' completely different characters out of her. She is such a chameleon, such an amazing actress, but so wonderful to work with. One of the sweetest people who has never changed in all the years I've known her."

When asked about a possible “Bridesmaids” sequel, he said, “I leave that up to Kristen [Wiig] and Annie [Mumolo] who wrote the script, because they are the master minds behind it, but never say never.”

Paul also talked about getting ready to film the sequel to “The Housemaid” this fall, sharing, “We're getting ready to do this sequel called 'The Housemaid Secrets' and very excited about it. We're going to start shooting this fall."