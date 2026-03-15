Oscars: Chase Infiniti Fangirls Over Meeting Zendaya in Paris! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Chase Infiniti was pretty in purple custom Louis Vuitton for the 2026 Oscars!

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Chase, who was very ready to party and be with her “One Battle After Another” family.

Chase went from “Presumed Innocent” to “One Battle After Another,” and now she’s at the Oscars!

Infiniti admitted, “I am still trying to take it in, like I was here yesterday for a rehearsal and I was just jumping off the walls with excitement."

Chase has had a “crazy” year, saying, “What is my life?”

As for what her friends are saying amid her success, Chase commented, “They just love like kind of getting the behind-the-scenes version of what’s happening because like tonight, they’re watching, but I can’t wait to text them when I have a second to be like, ‘Guys, I just walked the carpet and this is what [happened]…”

Chase recently attended Paris Fashion Week and shared the experience with her friends.

She said, “I told them I met Zendaya… like that was like a ‘Oh my gosh’ kind of moment, you know.”

When asked about the marriage rumors about Zendaya, Chase laughed, saying, “Look, she didn’t have a ring on at the show. You’ll have to ask her."