Oscars: Amy Madigan Is ‘Excited’ for ‘Weapons’ Prequel (Exclusive)

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Ahead of her Oscar win for Best Supporting Actress, “Weapons” star Amy Madigan was on the red carpet with “Extra.”

Her husband Ed Harris was by her side and told our Terri Seymour he was “extremely” proud of Amy.

Amy told Terri she’s “excited” about the “Weapons” prequel, which was recently announced by director Zach Cregger.

Madigan said, “You know as much as I do, but I'm very excited about it and I know a few ideas of his. So, you know what? It takes a while to get anything done and we'll just see how it goes.”

Amy gushed over her character Gladys, too, saying, "I really do [love her]. Maybe that maybe that's one of the reasons why people like her so much. They can just feel how much I love her. I mean, she's a little eccentric, but who isn't? I mean, seriously, right?”

During her Oscars acceptance speech, Amy thanked Zach, saying, “He just wrote a dream part and when I he let me just grab it by the throat and we had a ball.”