Oscars 2026: See the Stars Getting Ready

Oscar attendees took to social media to give us an inside look at how they got ready for the 2026 show.

Kate Hudson took her son's dog for a jog ahead of Hollywood's big night.

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Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas from "Sentimental Value" started her Oscar Sunday with a book.

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Wellness expert Anna Kaiser revealed Kelly Ripa's pre-Oscar workout, calling it "proof that no one does Oscars prep like the Kelly Ripa."

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Zoe Saldana showed Instagram followers the "only right way to get glam."

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Host Conan O'Brien took a video as he headed for the Dolby Theatre.