Oscar Winners Michael B. Jordan & Jessie Buckley Deliver Emotional Acceptance Speeches

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Michael B. Jordan and Jessie Buckley are newly minted Oscar winners!

Michael picked up Best Actor for his performance as twins Smoke and Stack in “Sinners,” while Jessie nabbed Best Actress for playing Shakespeare’s wife Agnes in “Hamnet.”

They both delivered emotional speeches, with Michael shouting out his mom, dad, brother, and sister, all of whom were in the audience to cheer him on.

He also acknowledged some of the Black actors who had won Oscars before him, saying, "I stand here because of the people that came before me... Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forrest Whitaker, Will Smith, and to be up amongst those giants, amongst those great greats, amongst my ancestors, amongst my guys.”

Michael went on, "Thank you everybody in this room and everybody at home for supporting me over my career. I feel it. I know you guys want me to do well and I want to do that because you guys bet on me. So, thank for keeping betting on me and I’m going to keep stepping up and I’m going to keep being the best version of myself I could be. So, I just want to say thank you for everybody in this room that had something to do with my success. I love you guys.”

Jessie started off by addressing the other women in her category, saying, “Thank you to the incredible women that I stand beside. I am inspired by your art and your heart, and I want to work with every single one of you.”

She gushed over her family, who flew in from Ireland, before honing in on her husband Fred.

Buckley told him, "You Fred... I love you man. I love you. You're the most incredible dad. You're my best friend and I want to have 20,000 more babies with you.”

The star went on, “And Isla, my little girl who is eight months, who has absolutely no idea what's going on and is probably dreaming of milk. But this is kind of a big deal, and I love you, and I love being your mom, and I can't wait to discover life beside you.”

Jessie addressed Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell, who co-wrote the screenplay. Chloé also directed the film, and Maggie wrote the “Hamnet” novel.

She told them, “Chloé and Maggie… to get to know this incandescent woman and journey to understand the capacity of a mother's love is the greatest collision of my life.”