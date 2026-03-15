Check out the full list of 2026 Oscar winners below:

Best Picture

“Bugonia”

“F1”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

“Train Dreams”

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle After Another"

Ryan Coogler, "Sinners"

Josh Safdie, "Marty Supreme"

Joachim Trier, "Sentimental Value"

Chloé Zhao, "Hamnet"

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”

Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”

Emma Stone, “Bugonia”

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet, "Marty Supreme"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "One Battle After Another"

Ethan Hawke, "Blue Moon"

Michael B. Jordan, "Sinners"

Wagner Moura, "The Secret Agent"

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Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”

Amy Madigan, ”Weapons” WINNER

Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

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Best Supporting Actor

Benicio Del Toro, “One Battle After Another”

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”

Delroy Lindo, “Sinners”

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another” WINNER

Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”

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Best Original Screenplay

“Blue Moon,” Robert Kaplow

“It Was Just an Accident,” Jafar Panahi with script collaborators Nader Saeivar, Shadmehr Rastin and Mehdi Mahmoudian

“Marty Supreme,” Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

“Sentimental Value,” Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

“Sinners,” Ryan Coogler WINNER

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Bugonia,” Will Tracy

“Frankenstein,” Guillermo del Toro

"Hamnet,” Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell

“One Battle After Another,” Paul Thomas Anderson WINNER

“Train Dreams,” Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Best Cinematography

"Frankenstein"

"Marty Supreme"

"One Battle After Another"

"Sinners"

"Train Dreams"



Best Visual Effects

"Avatar: Fire and Ash"

"F1"

"Jurassic World Rebirth"

"The Lost Bus"

"Sinners"

Best Sound

"F1"

"Frankenstein"

"One Battle After Another"

"Sinners"

"Sirāt"

Best Editing

"F1"

"Marty Supreme"

"One Battle After Another"

"Sentimental Value"

"Sinners"

Best Production Design

"Frankenstein"

"Hamnet"

"Marty Supreme"

"One Battle After Another"

"Sinners"

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Frankenstein” WINNER

“Kokuho”

“Sinners”

“The Smashing Machine”

“The Ugly Stepsister”

Best Costume Design

"Avatar: Fire and Ash"

"Frankenstein" WINNER

"Hamnet"

"Marty Supreme"

"Sinners"

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Best Casting

"Hamnet"

"Marty Supreme"

"One Battle After Another" WINNER

"The Secret Agent"

"Sinners"

Best Original Score

“Bugonia”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“One Battle after Another”

“Sinners”

Best Original Song

“Dear Me,” "Diane Warren: Relentless"

“Golden,” "KPop Demon Hunters"

“I Lied to You,” "Sinners"

“Sweet Dreams of Joy,” "Viva Verdi"

“Train Dreams,” "Train Dreams"

Best Documentary Feature

"The Alabama Solution"

"Come See Me in the Good Light"

"Cutting Through Rocks"

"Mr. Nobody Against Putin"

"The Perfect Neighbor"

Best International Feature

"The Secret Agent," Brazil

"It Was Just an Accident," France

"Sentimental Value," Norway

"Sirāt," Spain

"The Voice of Hind Rajab," Tunisia

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Best Animated Feature

“Arco”

“Elio”

“KPop Demon Hunters” WINNER

“Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”

“Zootopia 2”

Best Animated Short

“Butterfly”

“Forevergreen”

“The Girl Who Cried Pearls” WINNER

“Retirement Plan”

“The Three Sisters”

Best Live-Action Short

“Butcher’s Stain”

“A Friend of Dorothy”

“Jane Austen’s Period Drama”

“The Singers” WINNER — a TIE!

“Two People Exchanging Saliva” WINNER — a TIE!

Best Documentary Short

"All the Empty Rooms"

"Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud"

"Children No More: Were and Are Gone"

"The Devil Is Busy"

"Perfectly a Strangeness"