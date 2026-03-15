'One Battle After Another’ Wins Best Picture at Oscars 2026

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"One Battle After Another" took home the most coveted award of the night at the 2026 Oscars!

The Warner Bros. film starring Leonardo DiCaprio beat out “Sinners,” “Hamnet,” “Marty Supreme,” “Bugonia,” “Train Dreams,” “F1,” “Frankenstein,” “The Secret Agent,” and “Sentimental Value” for Best Picture.

After the film was announced as the winner, the cast, including DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti, Benicio Del Toro, Regina Hall, director Paul Thomas Anderson, and producer Sara Murphy stepped onstage.

Sara was the first to speak, saying, “Getting to make this film with this cast and crew and Paul has already been the greatest filmmaking experience I can fathom, so receiving this award is just beyond. My heart is exploding with gratitude.”

Paul mentioned 1976 Best Picture nominees “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” “Barry Lyndon,” “Dog Day Afternoon,” “Jaws,” and “Nashville," saying, “There is no best among them. There is just what that mood might be that day. We’re happy to be part of this wonderful journey with our fellow nominees, our fellow filmmakers that even weren’t recognized by the Academy. There’s so many great films this year and I really blew it when I won a Best Director award and I forgot to thank my cast.”

Giving a shout-out to the stars, Anderson said, “Leo, Benicio, Teyana, Sean [Penn], Regina, and especially Chase, my American girl… you are the heart of this movie.”

“What a night, you guys! Let’s have a martini. This is pretty amazing. Cheers. Thank you."