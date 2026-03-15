Maks Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Spill on Their Oscars Date Night! (Exclusive)

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Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd made it a date night at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar party.

“Extra’s” Sadie Murray spoke with Maks and Petra, who dished on what their usual date nights look like.

While Maks joked that Oscar after-parties are typical date nights for them, Peta shared, “We work a lot, so we usually just go around the corner for dinner, like at our favorite restaurant, Leona’s."

“We have a causal nice dinner and then go straight back home,” Murgatroyd went on.

They also reacted to Michael B. Jordan’s big Best Actor win.

Maks was rooting for MBJ, saying, “I feel like he’s such a likable persona and from what I’ve heard, behind the scenes. His speech, he said exactly what I was hoping that someone would say. He said, ‘Look, you know, thank you for betting on me. Keep doing it. I’m here to work'… You could see that he loves cinema, that he loves the genre, what he’s doing… A worthy win, in my opinion."

The couple enjoyed watching all the numbers choreographed by their friend Mandy Moore.

Maks called Mandy “my buddy from a long time ago.”

Maks enjoyed watching the dance numbers with their son Shai.