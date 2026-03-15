Lewis Pullman Teases 'Surreal' Oscars Moment with Dad Bill Pullman (Exclusive)

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Lewis Pullman rocked a scarf for the 2026 Oscars!

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Lewis, who is presenting an award with his famous father Bill Pullman for the first time.

He shared, “I’m very excited. Me and Pops up there… It’s so surreal. We found out pretty recently and we were like, ‘Let’s do it. This is awesome.’ I would normally be more, I think, a little more nervous than I am, but knowing that he’s here, my mom’s here somewhere, it’s like very calming.”

The pair will be presenting Film Editing.

Lewis also weighed in the Best Picture category, saying, “It’s between ‘One Battle After Another’ and ’Sinners.’ I feel like those were just too exceptional. They’re so vastly different. I feel like it’s either way we got, it’s like everyone’s making stuff that normally, it’s not down the middle, so that’s just a celebration for whichever direction it takes.”

Pullman can be seen next in a movie with Sally Fields, based on the book “Remarkably Bright Creatures.”