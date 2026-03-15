Leonardo DiCaprio & GF Vittoria Ceretti’s Rare Date Night at the Oscars

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Leonardo DiCaprio, 51, and girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, 27, put their love on display at the 2026 Oscars.

While Leo hit the red carpet solo, he sat with Vittoria inside the show.

They appeared on camera together during host Conan O’Brien’s monologue.

Conan made a joke about Leo being “the king of memes," and told the crowd, “Let’s make a new meme with Leo right now.”

O’Brien stated, “That feeling when you didn’t agree to this,” as Leo held his hands up and gave a confused look.

Vittoria smiled by his side in a crimson dress.

DiCaprio and Ceretti were first linked in 2023.