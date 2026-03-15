Law Roach Confirms Zendaya & Tom Holland’s Wedding: ‘I Said What I Said’ (Exclusive)

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Law Roach isn’t backing down after claiming that Zendaya and Tom Holland secretly got married.

When the celebrity stylist crashed Heidi Klum’s interview with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour on the 2026 Oscars red carpet, Terri had to ask him about the Zendaya wedding comments he made at the Actor Awards.

Terri asked if he would like to “clarify any comments you made?”

Roach smiled and said, “No, I said what I said."

Law also revealed that Zendaya was on her way to the Oscars, dishing of her look, “She's wearing custom Vuitton by Nicolas Ghesquière. It is very beautiful.”

Meanwhile, Heidi showed off her gorgeous Chrome Hearts gown and cross necklace.

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Klum revealed she was heading back to New York on Monday for “Project Runway.”

Heidi said, "So, they're designing right now while I'm here, and tomorrow I fly back to New York and then we see their fashion show, so it better be good."

When Roach joined the interview, he told everyone to “Watch ‘Project Runway,’” and asked Heidi if he should wear his Oscars look — a tuxedo featuring a long green embroidered jacket — on the reality show. She said yes!