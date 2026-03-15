'KPop Demon Hunters’ Singer EJAE Shares Nerves for Oscars Performance! (Exclusive)

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“KPop Demon Hunters” singers EJAE and Audrey Nuna turned heads on the 2026 Oscars red carpet.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with the three women, who reflected on feeling joyful and grateful for their Oscars moment.

Their song “Golden” is nominated for Best Original Song and is a heavy favorite to win.

EJAE reached down to her shoe, commenting, “Knock on wood. Knock on wood.”

EJAE admitted she was “more nervous” about performing the song tonight, saying, “That’s my focus.”

Audrey Nuna was “proud” of EJAE for writing the song, adding, “I’m proud of like just so many generations, you know, it took of sacrifice for us to be able to have this moment, so thank you to like everybody who’s come who really, you know, walked so we could run.”

Audrey got emotional while expressing how “grateful” she is for immigrants, who “had the courage to move to a new place and just create a new identity.”

When Audrey said she would cry, Terri said, “Don’t cry, we have the sequel!”

EJAE quipped, “Happy tears!”

Earlier in the night, Terri also spoke with “KPop Demon Hunters” voice actors May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, and Ahn Hyo-seop, who couldn’t spill much on the sequel.