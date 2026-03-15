Ken Jeong Says ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Sequel News Reminds Him of ‘The Hangover’ Days (Exclusive)

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Ken Jeong looked dapper at the 2026 Oscars!

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Ken, who was overjoyed at the success of “KPop Demon Hunters,” which is nominated for Best Animated Feature.

In the film, Ken voices Bobby, the manager of the fictional girl group.

Jeong said, “I’m just so happy for my KPop Demon Hunters family… It is, again, like ‘Crazy Rich Asians.’ It’s not a movie. It’s a movement and to have this kind of representation… this is one of those moments where I’ve been so blessed.”

“I’m happier for them than I am for myself,” Ken went on. “I’ve already had a glass of saki with some of those guys.”

As for what he knows about the sequel, Ken commented, “I’m just happy they’re doing it. It reminds me of, kind, of, like ’The Hangover’ days. They’re just my family. I’m so happy for them.”

Ken played the iconic Mr. Chow in “The Hangover" franchise.