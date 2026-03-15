How to Watch the 2026 Oscars

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The 2026 Oscars are almost here!

The show will air Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET March 15 on ABC and Hulu.

“Extra” caught up with host Conan O’Brien this week, who talked about returning to host the show, which will see him taking more risks!

He said, “I had a lot of fun and I just wanted to do it again, and then the movies this year have been insane. It was such a great year for movies that I’m excited to be even a small part of it.”

As for what to expect, O’Brien teased, “We’ve been working hard with my writers. I got great writers. We have a bunch of ideas. Some things are little more ambitious than last year, and we’ll see how it goes.”

If things go south, he joked, "I can always skip town if I have to and lay low for a while.”