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Minutes into the Oscars telecast, host Conan O’Brien roasted Best Actor nominee Timothée Chalamet during his monologue.

Chalamet recently made controversial remarks about opera and ballet during a town hall conversation with Matthew McConaughey.

Chalamet said, "I don't want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it's like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive, even though no one cares about this anymore.' All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there. I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I’m taking shots for no reason."

Timothée’s diss drew major criticism, and Conan playfully poked fun at the actor, too!

O’Brien quipped, "Security is extremely tight tonight. I just gotta mention that. I’m told there’s concerns from attacks from both the opera and ballet communities.”

The cameras panned to Timothée, who was seen laughing while sitting next to his girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

Conan added, "They’re just mad you left out jazz.”

Days ago, “Extra” spoke with Conan, who hinted that he was going to take some risks with the show this year.

O’Brien teased, “We’ve been working hard with my writers. I got great writers. We have a bunch of ideas. Some things are little more ambitious than last year, and we’ll see how it goes.”