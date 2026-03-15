Getty Images

On Sunday, Billy Crystal took the stage to remember his “When Harry Met Sally...” director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner at the 2026 Oscars.

Crystal shared, "I met Mr. Rob Reiner when I was cast as his best friend in an episode of ‘All in the Family’ and it went so well that Rob said, ‘It was fun playing your best friend. Why don’t we keep it going?’ And it was a thrill to see him evolve from a great comic actor to a master storyteller."

Billy then named some of Rob’s iconic films: "This Is Spinal Tap,” “The Sure Thing,” “The Princess Bride,” “Stand by Me,” “When Harry Met Sally...,” and “Misery."

Film aside, Crystal brought attention to the Reiners' activism.

Billy called Michele "a gifted photographer, she not only produced films with Rob, but it was her energy that had them working tirelessly to fight social injustice in the country that they both loved.”

"Rob and Michele Reiner became the driving force in the landmark decision for marriage equality across the United States,” Crystal emphasized. "And their loss is immeasurable.”

Crystal wrapped up his tribute, saying, "My friend Rob’s movies will last for lifetimes because they were about what makes us laugh and cry and what we aspire to be: Far better in his eyes, far kinder, far funnier, and far more human… to the millions who have enjoyed his films all these years, I want you to know here and around the world, how many times Rob told me that it meant everything to him that his work meant something to you. And for us who had the privilege of working with and knowing him and loving him, all we can say is, buddy, what fun we had storming the castle.”

The curtains lifted and Billy was joined on stage by others who worked with Rob like Meg Ryan, Demi Moore, Cary Elwes, Fred Savage, Jerry O’Connell, Kathy Bates, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, Annette Bening, John Cusack, Will Wheaton, Mandy Patinkin, Carol Kane, and Kiefer Sutherland.

In December, Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead in their Los Angeles home. Their son Nick Reiner has been charged with murder in their deaths, but pleaded not guilty at his recent arraignment.

The memoriam segment also included Rachel McAdams honoring her “The Family Stone" co-star late Diane Keaton, who died last year.

Rachel shared, "For over 50 years, luminous on screen and indelible in life, believe me when I say there isn’t an actress of my generation who is not inspired by and enthralled with her absolute singularity. She wore so many hats, literally and figuratively, actress, artist, author, activist, but no hat more important to her than being a mother to her two children. She meant so much to so many of us. I remember she used to sing this old Girl Scout song she used to sing on set, which is just so her: ‘Make new friends, but keep the old. One is silver, and the other is gold. A circle is round, it has no end. That’s how long I’ll be your friend.’ And so to our friend, Diane Keaton, celebrating a life in silver and gold, a legend with no end.”

Rachel also remembered the late Catherine O’Hara/

Barbra Streisand eulogized her late “The Way We Were” co-star Robert Redford, singing a bit of the theme from the film at the end.