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The search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother Nancy continues, six weeks after she was abducted from her Tucson home.

NBC News’ Liz Kreutz spoke with Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who opened up about the investigation and confirmed authorities have a theory about what happened.

Nancy was reported missing February 1, and authorities have since released photos and video of a masked, armed person caught on a security camera outside her home the day she disappeared.

When asked if this person could strike again, Nanos said, "Well, absolutely, absolutely. I mean, you know, criminal minds are criminal minds.”

At another point, he added, "It would be silly to tell people, ‘Yeah don’t worry about it you are not his target.' You could be.”

Nanos insisted, "Don’t think for a minute because it happened to the Guthrie family you’re safe. No, keep your wits about you."

As for a theory, Nanos said, “We believe we know why he did this and we believe that it was targeted, but we aren’t 100 percent sure of that.”

He said there is “absolutely” still hope that the mixed DNA found in Nancy's home will create a solid lead.

“That’s going to get us to somebody, we hope,” he said.

Investigators are also looking into an internet disruption that occurred in the area the night Nancy disappeared.

Nanos said, “There was a timeline when things went offline, so we’re looking into why did that occur.”